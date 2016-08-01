1AM FRESH TALENT – ID DUNEDIN 2016

By Published: August 23, 2016

From small beginnings in a local bar to a global fashion event, iD Dunedin Fashion Week has helped launch the careers of countless new designers in New Zealand and around the world.

Photographer David Shields was in Dunedin for the event in March and shot this story with three of the top young Nz designers from the runway, Steve Hall, Christopher Duncan and Kingkang Chen. Models: Taela Aitcheson, Clementine George & Tommy Spence at Ali McD Agency. By Amie Richardson.









STEVE HALL

Winner of the 2015 iD International Emerging Designer Awards, Steve Hall’s collection for iD 2016 is more minimal than his original Abandon Man collection, with surface embellishment and details of ruffles and bows, continuing to challenge rules around traditional menswear. With a futuristic fusion of geisha and monk, Steve says he followed what the fabric was “telling him to do”.



CHRISTOPHER DUNCAN

Contemporary weaver and textile artist Christopher Duncan’s work salvages old, ancient techniques with loom woven textiles made with natural fibres revealing tribal textile influences. Textile recycling techniques are also used, with off-cut or decaying fabrics repurposed into cloth for wear or decoration, while other yarn is sourced globally; from New Zealand possum–merino and alpaca wools, from India; organic cotton, linen and upcycled and worm friendly silks and finally cottons from Italy.



KINGKANG CHEN

Chosen by the judges of this year’s iD International Emerging Designer Awards as the top NZ designer, Kingkang’s collection, Happening, draws on the whole meaning of life and his happiest memories of living in New Zealand. He describes his aesthetic as a mix of street, high fashion and art and his designs are made to be worn by both men and women. For him fashion is a way to help change attitudes towards gender and marginalisation. The collection includes a mix of editorially-inclined pieces and more wearable pieces.























STEVE HALL







KINGKANG CHEN















STEVE HALL







KINGKANG CHEN















CHRISTOPHER DUNCAN

