1AM ILANA COX BURLEIGH HEADS

By
1AM
Published: September 15, 2016

Breakout model and 1AM cover star Ilana Cox @ Que Models/IMG photographed at Burleigh Heads, Queensland Australia by Anne Köhler. Fashion by Georgia Gaillard and Scott James. Hair and makeup by Georgia Gaillard.
 
 

 
NAILS (band merchandise) black longsleeve tee, CARHARTT red pants, CONVERSE high-ups.
 
 

 
ASOS denim jumpsuit, customised vintage denim jacket.
 
 

 
Overalls – Carhartt CARHARTT overalls, AMERICAN APPAREL white hoodie, NIKE Cortez sneakers.
 
 

 
 ADIDAS tracksuit, ADIDAS Stan Smith sneakers from The Habitat.
 
 

 
CAPTURE red turtle neck, AMERICAN APPAREL grey track pants, NEW ERA Bostons Red Sox cap, NEW BALANCE sneakers
 
 





