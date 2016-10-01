1AM LEO’S LOOK

By
1AM
Published: October 25, 2016

Leonie Sommer photographed and styled by David K Shields at Maori Bay, Muriwai Beach,
New Zealand featuring the S/S 16/17 collections of NZ designers Zambesi and NomD.
Makeup & hair by Verity Griffiths @ 62 Creative using MAC Cosmetics and O & M.
 
 

 
dress and jacket Zambesi
 
 

 
lace bodysuit, shell long brocade coat & boots Zambesi
 
 

 
 

 
suit & boots Zambesi
 
 

 
covered dress & shorts Nom D, watch Apple
 
 

 
grey biker jacket Zambesi
 
 

 
 

 
brocade shell bomber, pants and boots Zambesi
 
 

 
blush dress, satin top and skirt Nom D, boots Zambesi
 
 

 
skirt Nom D, top Marle, coat Ksubi
 
 





YOU MAY ALSO LIKE: