Leonie Sommer photographed and styled by David K Shields at Maori Bay, Muriwai Beach,
New Zealand featuring the S/S 16/17 collections of NZ designers Zambesi and NomD.
Makeup & hair by Verity Griffiths @ 62 Creative using MAC Cosmetics and O & M.
dress and jacket Zambesi
lace bodysuit, shell long brocade coat & boots Zambesi
suit & boots Zambesi
covered dress & shorts Nom D, watch Apple
grey biker jacket Zambesi
brocade shell bomber, pants and boots Zambesi
blush dress, satin top and skirt Nom D, boots Zambesi
skirt Nom D, top Marle, coat Ksubi
1AM LEO’S LOOK
Published: October 25, 2016
