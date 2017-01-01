1AM 2ND MOVEMENT IN C# MINOR

By
1AM
Published: January 20, 2017

Natasha Killeen shoots Vaughan @ Viviens in the tone of Schubert’s final Sonata #15. Fashion by Romy Saἀyah
 
 


 
white shirt by Worn, dress by House Of Cards, heels by Miu Miu
 
 


 
jumpsuit by Notharmin, stylist’s own necklace
 
 


 
vintage top from U-Turn Vintage, vintage sequined bra skirt by WeareBeaf
 
 


 
AusPost shirt by Lowtown, necklace from House of Priscillas, vintage corset, white overlap corset by Worn, red vintage belt
 
 


 
one-piece by Ken The Label, leather jacket by WeareBeaf, belt by Worn, bling belt vintage
 
 


 
grey turtleneck, cream pants and cream underwear by Ken The Label, belt by Worn, flats by Fendi
 
 


 
red top by House Of Cards, red vintage swimmer bottoms
 
 


 
hoodie by House Of Cards, pants by Notharmin, heels by Miu Miu
 
 
Photography Natasha Killeen
Fashion Romy Saἀyah
Makeup Maree Dolores Spagnol using MAC
Hair Carolyn Jayun Gahan
Model Vaughan at Viviens
 
 





