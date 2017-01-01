Natasha Killeen shoots Vaughan @ Viviens in the tone of Schubert’s final Sonata #15. Fashion by Romy Saἀyah
white shirt by Worn, dress by House Of Cards, heels by Miu Miu
jumpsuit by Notharmin, stylist’s own necklace
vintage top from U-Turn Vintage, vintage sequined bra skirt by WeareBeaf
AusPost shirt by Lowtown, necklace from House of Priscillas, vintage corset, white overlap corset by Worn, red vintage belt
one-piece by Ken The Label, leather jacket by WeareBeaf, belt by Worn, bling belt vintage
grey turtleneck, cream pants and cream underwear by Ken The Label, belt by Worn, flats by Fendi
red top by House Of Cards, red vintage swimmer bottoms
hoodie by House Of Cards, pants by Notharmin, heels by Miu Miu
Photography Natasha Killeen
Fashion Romy Saἀyah
Makeup Maree Dolores Spagnol using MAC
Hair Carolyn Jayun Gahan
Model Vaughan at Viviens
1AM 2ND MOVEMENT IN C# MINOR
